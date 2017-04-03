Musikmesse 2017: Line 6 unveils streamlined, more affordable Helix LT multi-effects pedal

MUSIKMESSE 2017: Given the enormous success of the Helix multi-effects pedal, it was only a matter of time before Line 6 expanded the range, and the newly announced Helix LT streamlines the experience and cuts the price while still boasting the same formidable processing power.

A key difference lies in the footswitches, which continue to utilise colour-coding and touch-sensitivity, but rather than individual 'scribble strips', the LT features a new Performance View for the 6.2” screen, which displays the current functions of footswitches.

Other tweaks include an aluminium as opposed to bent steel chassis, while the complement of inputs and outputs trims down the number of FX loop returns and sends, expression outs and headphone outs, while there's no XLR mic preamp or CV out onboard.

These changes are unlikely to bother the majority of guitarists and bassists when the Helix's HX modelling and huge array of sounds remain the same, with recently released firmware updates further expanding on the existing roster of 56 amps, 30 cabs, 16 mics and 95 effects.

Best of all is the price: the Helix LT clocks in at around £899/€999/$999, a considerable saving over the regular Helix's £1,211/€1,444/£1,499 tag. We'd wager we'll be seeing this in our round-up of the best multi-effects pedals for guitarists before long.

The Helix LT is available now. For more info, head over to Line 6.