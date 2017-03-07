Walrus Audio unveils Warhorn Mid-Range Overdrive pedal

The unstoppable Walrus Audio has just finalised details on the latest stompbox to join its burgeoning catalogue, the Warhorn Mid-Range Overdrive.

The Warhorn is a transparent overdrive with two flavours of clipping accessed via a toggle switch: a compressed, symmetrically clipped tone and an asymmetric, more open sound.

Level, drive, bass and treble controls tweak the tone, while true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation come as standard.

The Warhorn is available to preorder now from Walrus Audio for $199, and is released on 14 March 2017.