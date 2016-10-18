Superbooth is returning, but not at the Funkhaus

Superbooth, the German modular show which debuted earlier this year, will return in 2017, but in a new venue.

In the teaser video above, Andreas Schneider and a colleague take to the Berlin FEZ centre to size up the spaces available for the show. These will include halls, the auditorium and the seaside stage, which will play host to a combination of workshops, artist performances and trade show.

Superbooth 17 is scheduled to land at the Berlin FEZ on 20-22 April 2017. Tickets will go on sale 1 November and more information can be found on the Superbooth website.