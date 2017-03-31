Musikmesse 2017: Mooer announces Tender Octaver Pro, Mod Factory Pro, Baby Bomb 30 and Red Truck pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2017: There's just no stopping Mooer; after a storming NAMM thanks to the Ocean Machine delay/reverb and 10-strong mini preamp series, the Chinese company has unveiled four new guitar effects pedals that further expand its remit.

New offerings include long-awaited Pro, dual-footswitch'd versions of the Tender Octaver and Mod Factory, plus the Baby Bomb 30 power amp to accompany the aforementioned preamps.

Also notable is the Red Truck, a multi-effects that packs versatile boost, overdrive, distortion, modulation, delay and reverb effects into one compact unit.

All four pedals are available from 30 April - head on through the gallery for the lowdown on each one, including pricing, and visit Mooer Audio for more info.