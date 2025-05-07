“Not another multi-effect for your dentist,” but Polyend’s Mess looks like an FX sequencing powerhouse that you can really get your teeth into
Superbooth 25: It promises to be “built for adventurers in sound design”
Superbooth 25: It’s not enough these days simply to produce a multi-effects pedal - it’s got to be one that does something creative.
Which explains why Polyend has gone an extra couple of miles with Mess - AKA the Multi-Effect Step Sequencer Pedal (so strictly speaking it should be called Messp, but we’re prepared to let that go).
What Mess isn’t is “another multi-effect for your dentist”. Unless, of course, your dentist happens to be an “adventurer in sound design” who’s into the idea of creating evolving effects sequences across four tracks (don’t let those blue scrubs and face mask fool you).
There are 125 effects under the hood, including reverbs and delays, granular and glitch processors, overdrives and bitcrushers, pitchshifters, loopers and slicers. You can use all of these without the sequencer if you wish, stacking them in any combination you like, but there’s almost certainly more fun to be had if you start tweaking those parameters over time.
You can set the speed and length of each track to create polyrhythmic or polymetric patterns, while the chance/probability options introduce elements of randomness and ensure that the effects just keep on changing. 200 presets are included, along with 1000 slots for your own concoctions.
The knob-per-function interface should help to ensure that preset building is as fun as playing, with sequences being built across 16 step pads. Connectivity includes MIDI I/O, Stereo TRS audio I/O, an expression pedal input, USB-C and a slot for a Micro SD card.
Said to be “built for adventurers in sound design,” Mess is available for pre-order now, with shipping scheduled to begin at the end of June. It costs $599, and you can find out more on the Polyend website.
