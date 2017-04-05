Musikmesse 2017: Waldorf springs a surprise with the Quantum polysynth

MUSIKMESSE 2017: We’re not expecting too many major new synth launches from the big players in Frankfurt this week, but it looks like Waldorf may have stepped into the breach with its Quantum keyboard.

Curiously, there are photos of this on the Waldorf website but nothing in the way of specs, but Sonic State reports that it’s an 8-voice hybrid digital/analogue polysynth with three oscillators and multiple oscillator types (including granular). It also appears that there are dual-analogue filters, six envelopes, three digital effects, six LFOs, an arpeggiator and a touch display.

We’re awaiting confirmation on all of these specs, but our team on the floor at Musikmesse is determined to find out more...

