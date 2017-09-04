Gibson reveals 2018 guitar line
Well, here we are again. The end of 2017 is nigh, and in time-honoured tradition, Gibson’s next top models have started creeping onto online retailers’ websites.
Changes this time around are the return of cryogenically treated frets, which are intended to increase the durability of fretwire; left-handers for all new models (huzzah!); and the appearance of Slim Taper neck profiles on many of the new guitars.
High Performance versions of the Les Paul Standard and SG Standard, complete with G-Force robot tuners, are available, but the rest of the line adheres to Traditional spec… for now, at least.
Head on through the gallery for more info on each model, including full specs and street prices.
Gibson Les Paul Faded 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Faded guitar fully embodies the celebrated Les Paul feel and tone in a spirited, worn finish.
The mahogany body and maple top complement a pair of genuine PAF-inspired humbucking pickups to deliver the impressive power and sustain made famous by legendary Les Paul guitars.
The Les Paul Faded is also extremely comfortable to play thanks to the innovative Ultra-Modern weight relief and Slim Taper neck.
Full specs
Body Style: Les Paul Faded
Body: Mahogany
Top: Plain Maple
Weight relief: Ultra-Modern
Binding: None
Neck: Maple
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Dots
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Vintage Style Keystones
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 490T
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Worn Cherry, Worn Bourbon
Case: Softshell
Gibson Les Paul Tribute 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Tribute captures the historic character of the legendary Les Paul guitar.
Historic Gibson tonewoods, carved top, cream pickguard, vintage-style tuners, trapezoid inlays, and boosted PAF-inspired pickups give this impressive guitar classic looks and sound with an elegant, vintage touch.
No weight relief for those players who like to feel the authenticity of history in their hands.
Full specs
Body Style: Les Paul Tribute
Body: Mahogany
Top: Plain Maple
Weight relief: None
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoids
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Gold Tophats with Silver Inserts and Pointers
Tuners: Vintage Style Keystones
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 498T
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Satin Faded Honeyburst, Satin Gold Top
Case: Softshell
Gibson Les Paul Studio 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Studio is a stylish, essential guitar that delivers on design, tone and playability with authority.
The white-bound, solid-rosewood fingerboard and Slim Taper neck provide a high-end appearance and enhanced playing feel.
A pair of Gibson’s most popular humbucking pickups, ‘57 Classic and ‘57 Classic+ and 2 push-pull pots in an Ultra-Modern weight relief body contribute to the incredible tone variety of this Les Paul Studio.
Full specs
Body Style: Les Paul Studio
Body: Mahogany
Top: Plain Maple
Weight relief: Ultra-Modern
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoids
Binding: White
Binding: Style Rolled over Frets
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Kidneys
Plating: Chrome
Neck pickup: 57 Classic
Bridge pickup: 57 Classic +
Controls: 2 volume (Push/Pull Coil-Tap), 2 tones, 1 toggle
Finishes available: Smokehouse Burst, Vintage Sunburst
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Les Paul Classic 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Classic guitar conveys major elements of the iconic Les Paul look with the legendary tonewood combination of a mahogany-and-maple non-weight relief body, bound body top and fingerboard with trapezoid fingerboard inlays.
Fast and comfortable playability is increased with a Slim Taper neck.
Additional appointments include a pair of P-90 pickups, ABR bridge, nickel-plated hardware, and hand-wired electronics including Orange Drop capacitors.
Full specs
Body Style: Les Paul Classic
Body: Mahogany
Top: Plain Maple
Weight relief: None
Binding: Cream
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoid
Binding: Cream
Binding Style: Rolled over Frets
Bridge: ABR
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Gold Speed Knobs
Tuners: Kidney Grovers
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: P90
Bridge pickup: P90
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with orange drop capacitors
Finishes available: Gold Top, Pelham Blue, Ebony
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Les Paul Traditional 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul guitar that established the legend, with the power, look, and feel of the world’s most desirable dual-humbucker electric guitar.
The Les Paul Traditional retains the archetypal feel of the vintage Les Paul guitars in its rounded neck profile, solid rosewood fingerboard and non-weight relieved body.
Traditional looks are complemented by the legendary tonewood combination of a mahogany body and AA figured maple top, vintage style tuners and ABR bridge and nickel-plated hardware.
Classic PAF tones are enhanced by handwired electronics including Orange Drop capacitors.
Full specs
Body Style: Les Paul Traditional
Body: Mahogany
Top: AA Figured Maple
Weight relief: None
Binding: Cream
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Rounded
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoid
Binding: Cream
Binding Style: Rolled over Frets
Bridge: ABR
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Gold Top Hats with Pointers
Tuners: Vintage Style Keystones
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: BB1
Bridge pickup: BB2
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, hand-wired with orange drop capacitors
Finishes available: Honey Burst, Tobacco Sunburst Perimiter, Heritage Cherry Sunburst
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The iconic Les Paul Standard is celebrated by the world’s greatest musicians as the standard for perfection in the world of electric guitars.
The new Les Paul Standard features the popular asymmetrical Slim Taper neck profile with Ultra-Modern weight relief for increased comfort and playability.
Impeccable looks are highlighted by the powerful tonewood combination of mahogany back and carved maple AAA figured top.
BurstBucker Pro humbuckers provide modern and classic tones, while immense tonal variety from comes from 4 push-pull knobs.
Full specs
Body Style: Les Paul Standard
Body: Mahogany
Top: AAA Figured Maple
Weight relief: Ultra Modern
Binding: Cream
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Asymmetrical Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoid
Binding: Cream
Binding Style: Rolled over Frets
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Amber Top Hats
Tuners: Locking Kidneys
Plating: Chrome
Neck pickup: BB Pro Rhythm
Bridge pickup: BB Pro Lead
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch, with 4 push-pull
Finishes available: Cobalt Burst, Blood Orange Burst, Mojave Burst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst
Case: Hardshell
Gibson SG Faded 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The SG Faded brings legendary Gibson SG performance alive with a spirited, worn finish.
Simple style comes from the faded gloss-nitro finish and classic dot inlays.
Slim Taper neck, mahogany body, solid rosewood fingerboard and classic PAF humbucking pickups deliver the signature sound and feel of the great SG of the past six decades.
Full specs
Body Style: SG Faded
Body: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Maple
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Inlay: Acrylic Dots
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Top Hats
Tuners: Vintage Style Keystones
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: 490R
Bridge pickup: 490T
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Worn Bourbon
Case: Softshell
Gibson SG Special 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The SG Special guitar comes equipped with a pair of mini-humbucking pickups delivering bright, crisp tones.
Impressive looks via small-block inlays in an un-bound rosewood fingerboard, teardrop pickguard and a satin- nitro finish that perfectly blend style and simplicity.
A Slim Taper neck delivers increased comfort and ease for faster playing.
Full specs
Body Style: SG Special
Body: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 24 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Small Blocks
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Top Hats with Silver Inserts
Tuners: Vintage Style Keystones
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: Mini Humbucker
Bridge pickup: Mini Humbucker
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Natural Satin, Satin Cherry
Case: Softshell
Gibson SG Standard 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The new SG Standard guitar captures the essence of the groundbreaking SG of 1961 with the sonic characteristics that made this model a legend.
New and modern improvements include locking tuners and white fingerboard binding on a solid rosewood fingerboard.
The powerful, expressive tone is driven by a pair of humbuckers that are faithful recreations of the popular late-era PAF pickups.
Full specs
Body Style: SG Standard
Body: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoid
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled over Frets
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Top Hats
Tuners: Locking Kidneys
Plating: Chrome
Neck pickup: 61R
Bridge pickup: 61T
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Autumn Shade, Heritage Cherry, Ebony
Case: Hardshell
Gibson SG Standard HP 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The SG Standard HP is a classic SG double-cutaway style guitar with the new twist of an elegant AA figured maple top added to the traditional solid-mahogany body and neck.
Featuring advanced materials including titanium adjustable zero fret nut and bridge saddles for improved performance, next-gen Gibson G FORCE tuners, frets over binding, soloist neck width, and fast-access heel.
Immense tones are driven by two humbucking pickups with DIP switch and 2 push-pull top hats, appointed with eye-catching chrome knobs.
A slightly thicker body provides for more precise weight offset and overall improved balance in the guitar.
Full specs
Body Style: SG Standard HP
Body: Mahogany
Top: AA Figured Maple
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.745”
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 24 - Low - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Titanium (adjustable)
Inlay: Pearl Trapezoid
Binding: White
Binding Style: Frets over binding
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic w/Titanium Saddles
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Chrome Push Pull Top Hats
Tuners: Gibson G FORCE
Plating: Chrome
Neck pickup: 57 Classic
Bridge pickup: Super 57 Classic
Controls: 2 volumes (push-pulls), 2 tone , 1 aviation grade toggle switch, DIP switch
Finishes available: Cobalt Fade, Hot Pink Fade, Blood Orange Fade, Mojave Fade
Case: AL Travel Case
Gibson Firebird 2018
PRESS RELEASE: A pair of bright, cutting mini-humbucking pickups help distinguish this Firebird guitar as a true standout and rising star.
Designed for performance with neck-thru construction, classic Gibson hardware set, reverse headstock, and trapezoid inlays in a luxurious bound torrefied Granadillo fingerboard.
The 2018 Firebird boasts an exclusive and rare Ebony finish on the body with matching headstock.
Full specs
Body Style: Firebird
Back: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper, Neck Through Body Construction
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Torrefied Granadillo
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Trapezoid
Binding: White
Binding Style: Rolled over Frets
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black top hats with silver inserts
Tuners: Mini Grovers
Plating: Chrome
Neck pickup: Mini Humbucker
Bridge pickup: Mini Humbucker
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Ebony
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Firebird Studio 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The new Firebird Studio retains the original “reverse-body” shape with classic finish featuring classic dots in an un-bound fingerboard of torrefied granadillo, and a standard non-reversed six-in-line headstock.
This impressive guitar has a unique sonic character with P-90 pickups for a raw, textured sound.
Full specs
Body Style: Firebird
Body: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Torrefied Granadillo
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Dots
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black top hats with silver inserts
Tuners: Mini Grovers
Plating: Chrome
Neck pickup: P90
Bridge pickup: P90
Controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Vintage Sunburst
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Explorer 2018
PRESS RELEASE: The new Gibson Explorer embodies the trail-blazing characteristics of the Explorers originally introduced in 1958, which made these rare and desirable guitars so far ahead of their time.
Featuring a solid mahogany body and set-in mahogany neck with fast, comfortable Slim Taper profiles and torrefied Granadillo fingerboard.
BurstBucker humbucking pickups and the classic Gibson hardware combine for superb tone and sustain.
Full specs
Body Style: Explorer
Body: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Torrefied Granadillo
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Dots
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black Speed Knobs
Tuners: Mini Grovers
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: BB2
Bridge pickup: BB3
Controls: 2 volumes, 1 master tone, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Antique Natural
Case: Hardshell
Gibson Flying V 2018
PRESS RELEASE: A stylish nod to one of the most loved revolutionary models in the original Modernist Series of 1958-’60 guitars.
Classic looks and vintage finish with solid mahogany body and a fast, comfortable Slim Taper set-in mahogany neck make this a highly desirable guitar for the high-intensity player.
A pair of BurstBucker humbucking pickups and the classic Gibson hardware provide for incredible tone and sustain.
Full specs
Body Style: Flying V
Body: Mahogany
Top: N/a
Weight relief: N/a
Binding: None
Neck: Mahogany
Neck profile: Slim Taper
Nut width: 1.695”
Fingerboard: Torrefied Granadillo
Scale length: 24.75”
Number of frets: 22 - Medium - Cryogenically Treated
Nut: Tektoid
Inlay: Acrylic Dots
Binding: None
Binding Style: N/a
Bridge: Aluminum Tune-O-Matic
Tailpiece: Aluminum Stop Bar
Knobs: Black top hats with silver inserts
Tuners: Kidney Grovers
Plating: Nickel
Neck pickup: BB2
Bridge pickup: BB3
Controls: 2 volumes, 1 master tone, 1 toggle switch
Finishes available: Aged Cherry
Case: Hardshell