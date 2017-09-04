Gibson reveals 2018 guitar line

Well, here we are again. The end of 2017 is nigh, and in time-honoured tradition, Gibson’s next top models have started creeping onto online retailers’ websites.

Changes this time around are the return of cryogenically treated frets, which are intended to increase the durability of fretwire; left-handers for all new models (huzzah!); and the appearance of Slim Taper neck profiles on many of the new guitars.

High Performance versions of the Les Paul Standard and SG Standard, complete with G-Force robot tuners, are available, but the rest of the line adheres to Traditional spec… for now, at least.

Head on through the gallery for more info on each model, including full specs and street prices.