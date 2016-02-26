Sylosis's Josh Middleton: the 10 records that changed my life

Now four albums in, Sylosis have consistently proved themselves one of UK metal's brightest talents, thanks to a carefully considered balance of songwriting craft and formidable technicality, not to mention sheer riff fury.

It's a potent combination that lead guitarist and frontman Josh Middleton is certainly proud of.

“I think we stand out on our own,” he says. “We do tend to appeal to guitarists because there's a lot of technical playing going on, but I don't think there's much that goes over people's heads.

“The fact that we don't down-tune and play in E standard in itself sets us apart massively from the current trend of seven- and eight-strings. I would say the heart of the band’s sound is thrash but there are a lot of progressive influences. The depth of melody amidst all of the heaviness is also a strong point for us.”

Yet despite his considerable chops, Josh is keen to emphasise he's not exactly a shred fan; his influences run deeper than that.

“I've never really been into 'shred' guitar, despite the fact that I'm known for doing a lot of sweep picking stuff and shredding. I guess the fact that I listen to a lot of music like Radiohead, Tool and Cult Of Luna – which is a lot less meathead and goes a little deeper – means that when it comes to lead playing I'm always like, 'Right, try not to make this sound cheesy.'

“So, I use conventional 'shred' playing, but I try to do things in a less obvious and cheesy way. I don't often use sweep-picking arpeggios when I'm playing a solo; I use them to try and create hypnotic patterns and outline interesting chords.”

I use conventional 'shred' playing, but I try to do things in a less obvious and cheesy way

Sylosis are now set to unleash those tasteful skills on a co-headline tour with Polish death-metallers Decapitated, a band who themselves made a major impression on Josh.

“The first time I heard them was just before their second album Nihility came out,” he recalls. “I heard the song Babylon's Pride on a magazine sampler CD and was hooked.

“I was already into some death metal at the time but they had a lot of Pantera influences in there as well. The main riff in that song grooves so much.”

And with such a killer line-up, you can bet this is going to be one all-conquering tour – especially with the promise of new Sylosis material in the offing…

“It's going to be a really heavy package, that's for sure!” confirms Josh. “We'll be playing some songs we've not played live before, and we might also have a brand-new song to play, which could be interesting!”

Before Josh departs to destroy stages across the UK, he found time to tell us the 10 albums that made the biggest mark on his playing – read on for the full lowdown…

Sylosis tour the UK with Decapitated in March – tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

2 March: Bristol Marble Factory

3 March: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse

4 March: Glasgow Garage

5 March: Manchester Academy 3

7 March: London Electric Ballroom

8 March: Colchester Arts Centre

9 March: Plymouth The Hub

10 March: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

11 March: Brighton Concorde 2

12 March: Norwich The Waterfront

