Sylosis on the anatomy of new album Dormant Heart

Sylosis’ fourth album confirms them as the UK’s finest modern metal band, with frontman Josh Middleton [pictured centre-right] one of the most gifted players to emerge from the genre in recent times. We examine the core elements of his style on new record Dormant Heart.

The best metal bands are lone wolves; they don’t quite fit in and they don’t try to. They walk their own path. That’s especially true in the UK, the birthplace of the genre, where respect is earned at the grass roots by offering something special that can turn cynicism to respect.

Four albums in with not a misstep in sight, Reading’s Sylosis have doggedly gone and marked themselves as the UK metal band to hear for musicianship and killer riffs with Dormant Heart.

It’s an irresistible blend that could unite metal’s warring factions and endless sub-genres with its extremely tasty stew of thrash, sludgy groove, progressive rock atmospherics and superlative lead. One that sounds genuinely passionate and unique amidst the sheen of modern metal rolling out of studios in 2015.

With Josh Middleton, Sylosis have a humble leader who lets his chops do the talking. And they say a great deal. We dissect the vital organs of his playing anatomy that have helped him evolve even further on Dormant Heart, and also find he’s got wisdom to share for other guitarists looking to improve their own metal playing.