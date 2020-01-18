NAMM 2020: Denon DJ adds new flagship players and mixer to its Prime line-up

NAMM 2020: Denon’s Prime DJ ecosystem first appeared back in 2017 and has been going from strength-to-strength since then. Powered by the brand’s Prime Engine, this range of standalone digital players and mixers has taken the fight to Pioneer DJ – previously the only game in town when it came to standalone digital DJing – and NAMM 2020 sees Denon step things up further still.

The latest additions to the range are the new SC6000 Prime/SC6000M Prime players and X1850 Prime mixer, which update the designs of the first gen Prime units with some sleek pro-level features.

On the player front, the SC6000 boast an 8.5-inch jogwheel with increased ‘hands-on’ surface area for better tactile control. There’s also an expanded ‘advanced’ 10.1-inch touchscreen designed to speed up browsing and offer a dual layer on-screen waveform. Other interesting features include a built in HDD storage bay for storing your library of tracks directly onboard.

The SC6000M builds on this design with a motorised platter designed for vinyl-style feel with quick release lock and a motor spin on/off control. Both players are wi-fi enabled too, allowing for direct streaming from Beatport, Beatsource, SoundCloud and Tidal.

The new four-channel X1850 mixer, meanwhile, boasts three-band channel EQs, 16 Beat effects with quanitse control plus Sweep and Filter effects. There are multi-assignable digital and analogue inputs, plus two USB ports for seamless change overs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Denon DJ) SC6000 Prime Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Denon DJ) X1850 Prime Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Denon DJ) SC6000M Prime

The whole range is set up for Serato DJ Pro compatibility too, allowing for tight control and use of each device’s screen with the software. All of the devices have a sleek new look too, which certainly appears more refined and ‘pro-like’ to our eye.

The SC6000 Prime is priced at £1260, the SC6000M Prime at £1430 and the X1850 Prime £999.99, and all are due to arrive Q2 2020. Denon has also confirmed that the first generation SC5000 Prime players will remain on sale priced at £1000, and these will continue to benefit from forthcoming Prime Engine updates and features. Head to the Denon DJ site for more.