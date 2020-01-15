NAMM 2020: Roland’s RD-88 is a lightweight, more affordable stage piano that doesn’t scrimp on features

NAMM 2020 : It’s all very well having a big chunky stage piano, but carrying it around can be back-breaking work, and flagship models tend to be on the expensive side. Enter Roland with the RD-88, a compact, lightweight stage piano that’s a bit more affordable than some of the competition.

That said, the RD-88 still manages to pack in an 88-note PHA-4 keyboard with a hammer action and Ivory Feel keys. This promises “exceptional” feel and response. There are built-in speakers, too, which may come in useful for practice and monitoring.

Inside you’ll find the expected assortment of SuperNATURAL acoustic and electric piano sounds - some of which are newly developed - and these are joined by additional acoustic and electronic tones. These include synth sounds that are powered by Roland’s latest sound engine.

The interface is designed to offer quick, easy access to the essential controls, so you shouldn’t have any problem selecting sound categories, creating splits/layers and adding in effects. Favourite sounds can be stored for quick recall, and the one-touch piano button takes you straight back to the core piano sound any time you want.

Roland also tells us that the RD-88 offers easy computer integration - apparently, it’s even possible to play your software sounds through the instrument via USB.