NAMM 2020: PreSonus’s Quantum 2626 audio interface has loads of I/O and promises super-fast performance

NAMM 2020 : PreSonus is back on an audio interface tip with the announcement of the Quantum 2626. This is a rackmountable Thunderbolt 3 device that promises “barely measurable roundtrip latency” - as low as <1ms, apparently - meaning that recording and monitoring through plugins at 24-bit/192kHz should be possible.

As its name implies, the Quantum 2626 has 26 inputs and 26 outputs, with 115dB of dynamic range on each slice of analogue I/O. You get eight XMAX Class A mic preamps, two instrument inputs and six balanced line-level inputs on front-mounted combo jacks. Inputs 1 and 2 have direct outputs and dedicated returns for patching in outboard gear, and 18 channels of digital I/O can be accessed over ADAT/dual SMUX and S/PDIF.

Round the back you’ll find eight 1/4-inch TRS outputs, two balanced main outputs, two high-volume headphone outputs with volume controls and MIDI I/O. There’s BNC word clock I/O, too.