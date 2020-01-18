NAMM 2020: Rane launches two-channel Seventy battle mixer

NAMM 2020: Rane has launched a new Serato-ready battle mixer named Seventy, which sees the brand building on the success of its excellent Seventy-Two – which we count as one of the best DJ mixers out there.

Like its sibling, the Seventy is a two channel mixer aimed at scratch DJs, combining internal effects and EQs with performance pads and rotaries designed for taking advantage of various features in Serato DJ Pro. Top of the list of feature updates are the new Mag Four faders, which Rane say are “50% lighter than their predecessors for tighter, faster cuts on the crossfader and upfaders.”

The other significant change here comes from the adjusted layout, which loses the Seventy-Two’s touchscreens and rearranges the controls into a position that bears a striking resemblance to Pioneer DJ’s DJM-S9.

Other significant features include dual mic inputs, Rane’s Twelve connection hub and dual USB ports for smooth handovers.

The Seventy is due for release Q2 2020 prices at $1500. Head to the Rane site for more.