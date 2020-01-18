NAMM 2020 Video: Pioneer DJ parks its tanks on the Xone:96’s lawn with its impressive DJM-V10 mixer

NAMM 2020: Pioneer DJ’s new six-channel DJM-V10 mixer is something of a left turn of the brand, seeing it step away from the established design of it NXS range in favour of something that appears to be taking aim at Allen & Heath’s popular Xone:96.

As with the 96 - and also the Richie Hawtin-designed Model 1 - the DJM-V10 features an eye-watering amount of connectivity designed for maximum flexibility in a club environment. Alongside the six analogue mixer channels are three send/return channels, plus a flexible array of master, booth, headphone and other I/O options. The mixer is also DVS-ready for rekordbox, Serato and Traktor, and is equipped with two USB ports for seamless digital changeovers.

Most interesting, however, are the new EQs and filters, which deviate from Pioneer DJ’s usual designs with the inclusion of a newly-developer four-band EQ, plus channel compressors and low/high-pass filters. There’s a new three-band master isolator too.

The DJM-V10 doesn’t entirely do away with Pioneer DJ’s existing designs though, as the brand’s established Beat FX are included here, along with a new Shimmer effect.

Pioneer DJ is also emphasising the sound quality of this new mixer too, which boasts 64-bit mixing and dithering processing, 32-bit high-quality A/D and D/A converters and a low-jitter clock circuit. The company claim this can achieve “a full low-end, vibrant mids, and precise highs”. Check it out in the video above to see for yourself.

It’s certainly an impressive looking package, and we look forward to seeing how it stacks up against its most obvious rivals in use. The DJM-V10 is set to arrive in Feb price at €3,299/£2799. Head to the Pioneer DJ site for more.