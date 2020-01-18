NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Orange unveils Terror Stamp pedal amp

NAMM 2020: Floor amps are all the rage at this year's show. New from Orange Amplification this year, the Terror Stamp combines the firm's popular Micro Terror and Micro Dark into a single pedal-based amplifier.
We managed to grab some time with Orange Technical Director Ade Emsley, who gave us a closer look (and listen).
Inside, the Terror Stamp's preamp is driven by an ECC83 valve, which Orange assures gives it a dynamic, responsive tone, whether clean or gained-up, while power is taken care of via a 20-watt solid state amp.
There are two volume knobs onboard, which are selected via the footswitch on top of the unit, plus shape and gain controls. Round the back there's an 8/16Ohm speaker output, buffered effects loop and a cab sim/headphone output.
Orange claims the Terror Stamp punches well above its weight and will be able power a 4x12 cabinet, if required. It certainly has a proven history of packing bags of tone into tiny footprints, so we'll await the Stamps arrival with interest.