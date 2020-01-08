NAMM 2020: Korg’s SV-2 looks like a stylish and versatile stage piano

NAMM 2020 : A decade on from the launch of the SV-1 stage piano , Korg has announced a successor: the SV-2. As before, this is designed for players who want a wide range of high-quality vintage keyboard sounds, but there are now more of them, and greater levels of control.

Like the SV-1, the SV-2 has a distinctive curved case and a straightforward control panel that’s great for fast access during live performances. However, there’s now much more sample data under the hood, driving plenty of new piano and keyboard sounds (72 in total). Favourites can be stored in 64 memory locations for instant access.

Fire up the the SV-2 Editor software and you can create split and layered programs, and there are now 128 voices of polyphony.

The SV-2 promises high-quality takes on a wide range of classic keyboard instruments, each of which retains its full dynamic range. Look beyond the expected acoustic and electric pianos (including a version of Korg’s own M1 piano) and you’ll find organs, strings, mallets, brass, choirs, guitars and basses.

All versions of the SV2 include Korg’s RH3 graded-hammer action keyboard, which promises to provide great levels of expression and adjustable response. You can also adjust the tuning/transposition.

Effects are part of the package, too: a 3-band EQ, various pre-FX, amp models, modulation FX, reverb/delay and a limiter. You’ll find plenty of MIDI and audio connectivity, but it’s also worth noting that there’s a second version of the SV-2, known as the SV-2S, that has a built-in K-ARRAY speaker system. As such, it could be considered as an alternative to a traditional home digital piano.

Both the SV-2 and SV-2S will ship in 73- and 88-note formats at some point this year. Prices are TBC.