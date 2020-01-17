NAMM 2020: Waves OVox is a synth and FX processor that you can play with your voice

NAMM 2020 : Waves is getting vocal at the show with the launch of OVox, a voice-controlled synth and effects processor.

Operating both standalone and as a plugin, this gives you a wide range of vocal effects - vocoder, talkbox, harmonizer, pitch/tune, vocal arpeggiation and more - and promises great results in no time at all.

Apparently the key to all this is Waves’ Organic ReSynthesis technology, which breaks down your vocal signal into amplitube, pitch and formant elements. These are then resynthesized to create the new signal, and all without any discernible artefacts, we’re assured.

There’s no routing involved, and while you can use OVox in combination with a MIDI controller, this is entirely optional; your voice is all that’s required to trigger automatic chords, harmonies or scales, thanks to the software’s automatic Note Mapper.

Hundreds of presets come included: you can tweak them using basic controls in the Main View or go more in depth, particularly with the crucial Formant Filter, by opening up the Expanded View.

There are also nine independent drag and drop modulators that can modulate any control in the plugin. These include four LFO/Sequencer modulators (choose from 40 LFO shapes or draw your own), 16-step sequencer patterns, two traditional ADSR modulators and three Organic ReSynthesis modulators that use the amplitude, pitch, and formant characteristics of your vocal to modulate other controls in the plugin.

As if that wasn’t enough, there are also two vocal synthesis engines, OVox 1 and OVox 2, which can be controlled separately and are based on the built-in 8-voice polyphonic synth. And, it’s worth remembering that OVox isn’t just for vocals - you can trigger it with any instrument you like, and it can also be played like a regular synth.

OVox’s regular price will be $149, but it’s currently available for the introductory price of $70. It runs on PC and Mac and you can also download a demo.

Find out more on the Waves website.