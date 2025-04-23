Waves makes 7 of its plugins available for free, including convolution reverb, FM synth and tube saturator

The team over at Waves must be feeling particularly generous this week, as the software developer announces that it's releasing a bundle of seven free plugins that offers a convolution reverb, FM synth and several emulations of vintage studio gear. Plus, all future updates are free.

Inside you'll find Lil Tube, a tube saturation emulator with a simple and intuitive interface designed to imbue signals with the warmth, fatness and texture characteristic of vacuum tube-based gear.

This is joined by V-EQ3, a "natural-sounding" emulation of the revered Neve 1073 preamp, and V-Comp, a software version of the Neve 2254 Limiter-Compressor that Waves says delivers a "fat and textured" sound thanks to component-level modelling of the original hardware.

The plugin pack also contains IR Live Reverb, a convolution reverb that includes an extensive library of impulse responses for halls, rooms, plates, cathedrals and more, along with AudioTrack, a channel strip plugin that squeezes EQ, compression and gating into a single processor.

What's more, the bundle of free software tools features Flow Motion, an FM synth plugin we rated highly in our 2021 review - describing it as "unique, slick, innovative and wonderfully easy to use" - and GTR Solo, a somewhat dated amp simulator and effects suite.

Waves' Free Plugin Pack also offers StudioVerse Instruments and StudioVerse Audio Effects, two plugins that give you access to Waves' StudioVerse online preset library. This lets you open multiple instruments and effects within the StudioVerse plugins, save presets to the cloud, share these with the online community and utilize chains from other Waves users and pro producers.

All of the plugins are compatible with macOS and Windows and available in AAX/VST3/AU formats. Find out more on Waves' website.

