NAMM 2020: PreSonus’s ioStation 24c is both an audio interface and a DAW controller

NAMM 2020 : If you’re not sure whether to buy a new audio interface or DAW controller next, maybe you don’t have to choose, because PreSonus has just announced the ioStation 24c.

Lifting functionality from the Studio Series USB-C 24-bit/192kHz audio interfaces and the FaderPort USB production controller , the ioStation 24c includes two of PreSonus’s XMAX Class A analogue preamps, simple transport controls and a 100mm touch-sensitive motorised fader. As such, it can help you out at both the recording and mixing stages of the creative process.

Other highlights include the Session Navigator section, which provides easy access to eight “mission-critical” DAW functions, and a 360-degree encoder button for scrolling through your timeline. Further buttons are on hand to access other mixing and editing features, and a footswitch input enables hands-free starting and stopping of your project.

There’s support for both the Mackie Control and HUI protocols, and it’s said to be easy to set the ioStation 24c up to work with the likes of Pro Tools, Logic Pro X, Cubase, Ableton Live and more. There’s deep integration with PreSonus’s Studio One Artist DAW, too; in fact, this comes included. The company’s Studio Magic Plug-in Suite is in the box as well.