NAMM 2019: PreSonus adds USB-C connectivity to its Studio series audio interfaces

NAMM 2019: PreSonus has updated its Studio series of audio interface s with five new USB-C models.

The 24c, 26c, 68c, 1810c and 1824c all offer 24-bit/192kHz performance and ship with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables. As such, they should be compatible with the majority of computers.

As you’d expect, each interface has a different use case. The Studio 24c is a 2-in/2-out model that’s designed for fairly straightforward home and mobile recording, while the 2-in/4-out 26c could be a good bet for DJs and other electronic musicians.

The Studio 68c’s additional I/O - it’s a 6-in/6-out device - makes it suitable for small bands and studios, while the 1810c, with its 18 inputs, gives you even more flexibility. Finally, the 1824c is for those who demand a serious level of connectivity - in order to mic up a drumkit, perhaps.

All the Studio Series USB-C audio interfaces are available right now, with expected street prices as follows: Studio 24c $149.95; Studio 26c $199; Studio 68c $299; Studio 1810c $399.95; Studio 1824c $499.95. Find out more on the PreSonus website.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.