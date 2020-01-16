NAMM 2020: Fender Player Series adds Duo-Sonic and Mustang models

NAMM 2020: Fender has unveiled four additions to its entry-level Player Series for the year ahead, the Mustang, Mustang P90, Duo-Sonic and Mustang Bass PJ.

All models are based on alder bodies, paired with C-shaped maple necks with the expected 24-inch scale-lengths and 22 frets, which first appeared on the early-60s Duo-Sonic II and Mustang models, but otherwise make nods to modern playability, like new electronics and through-body bridges.

Image 1 of 4 Player Series Duo-Sonic (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Player Series Mustang (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Player Series Mustang 90 (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Player Series Mustang Bass PJ (Image credit: Fender)

The new Player Series Duo-Sonic comes with two Duo-Sonic single-coils, while the Mustang model is equipped with Mustang single-coils, but shares the pretty much the same template - stripping out the on-off pickup selector switches of the traditional Mustang in favour of a toggle switch on the lower horn.

The Mustang 90, meanwhile, removes the 'coils in favour of a chunkier pair of Mustang MP-90 pickups, which Fender says have a "snarly midrange and punchy low end". Rounding out the range is the Mustang Bass PJ, which combines the much-loved Mustang Bass body with a P and J bass pickup configuration.

The Player Series Duo-Sonic, Mustang and Mustang 90 all have an MSRP of $599.99, while the Mustang Bass PJ has an MSRP of $649.99.