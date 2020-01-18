NAMM 2020: Jerry Cantrell joins Gibson

NAMM 2020: Gibson's efforts to turn their artist roster into a who's who of great players carries on apace as Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell signs up.

Now, to properly consummate this union, the master builders at the Gibson Custom Shop are going to have put on a fresh pot of coffee, sit round a table with Cantrell and draft some kind of carefully spec'd signature model. In the meantime, though, Cantrell will be at NAMM on official Gibson/Cantrell business, and will sign your stuff if you head to the Gibson experience space, 3rd Floor, Ballroom A for 4pm local time today.

Sadly, there is no news just yet as to what Cantrell will play yet – though he is playing an SG in the accompanying press release, has played a number of SGs and Les Pauls in the past, and is a big fan of the Hummingbird acoustic. But it sounds like there will definitely be something.

“I’m very happy to announce that I am officially joining the Gibson family,” says Cantrell. “I’m looking forward to what we can create together in the future.”

“Bringing Jerry to the Gibson to family is a dream come true," says Cesar Gueikian, chief merchant officer at Gibson. "He is one of the riff lord heroes that personally influenced and inspired me to play guitar. It’s a privilege to have such an icon become one of our ambassadors. He continues to shape sound in a way that is unique to his artistry. Together we will be a on quest to make music matter more than ever.”

What would you want to see from a Jerry Cantrell signature Gibson?

Check out our NAMM 2020 hub for more gear news.``