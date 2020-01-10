NAMM 2020: With Korg’s Nu:Tekt OD-S kit, anyone can build their own overdrive pedal

NAMM 2020 : Korg’s Nu:Tekt range already contains an easy-to-build synth , the NTS-1 , and now we have the OD-S Overdrive kit. This enables pretty much anyone to play at being a boutique pedal builder, as there’s no soldering required.

The OD-S contains Korg’s Nutube analogue triode vacuum tube, which promises the performance and harmonic characteristics of conventional vacuum tubes but in a more compact, stable and energy-efficient manner.

It includes two gain knobs - one to adjust the input level to the vacuum tube and one to set the anode load of the vacuum tube amplification circuit, enabling you to tweak its sound to your taste. You can also choose between two different overdrive types, and there’s a True Bypass option.

If you’re feeling creative, you can rest assured that the OD-S is modification-friendly. Discrete components can be changed out as you wish, enabling you to create your own unique pedal. To help you in your customisation quest, you can download circuit diagrams.

Word has it that the OD-S will be released in February priced somewhere around the £219 mark. Find out more on the Korg website.