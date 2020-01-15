NAMM 2020: Roland unveils new TD-27KV V-drums kit

NAMM 2020: Roland has announced a new addition to its upper-mid-level V-Drums electronic drum kit line-up with the introduction of the TD-27KV.

At the heart of the new kit sits the TD-27 module, which sees a number of features trickle-down from Roland’s flagship TD-50 brain, including Roland’s Prismatic sample/modelling hybrid sound engine, the ability to import your own custom WAV files for triggering and Bluetooth connectivity for playing along to backing tracks.

Inside are over 700 instrument sounds compiled into 55 preset kits, with slots for a further 45 user patches.

As well as the enhanced module features, the TD-27 comes equipped with digital-sensing PD-140DS and CY-18DR snare and ride cymbal pads to deliver dynamic realism when triggering, while also allowing for more natural response to playing manipulation via cross-stick detection and cymbal muting.

Elsewhere, the kit is completed with three PDX-100 tom pads (fitted with mesh heads), CY-12C & CY-13R cymbal pads, VH-10 V-hi-hat and a KD-10, cloth-surfaced kick drum pad.

The TD-27KV is available now, priced $2,999.99 while the TD-27 module will be available separately from May, costing $1,199.99