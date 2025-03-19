Alesis’ popular Crimson e-kit just got an upgrade with version III sporting new heads and a new BFD-powered drum brain

News
By published

FXPansion’s market-leading drum library is onboard

Alesis Crimson III
(Image credit: Alesis)

The hit Alesis Crimson electronic drum kit just got an upgrade. This mesh-head favourite has been a winner with cost-conscious drummers since its release in 2021, and now the Crimson III bears a significant feature hike, aimed to put it back on top around that all-important 1k price point.

The Crimson III’s main tweak is in its drum module – previously perhaps the weakest aspect of the Crimson II given the quality of the rest of the hardware.

The Crimson III once again offers nine pads in total. There’s a 12″ snare, two 8″ toms, a 10″ floor tom, a 14” ride cymbal and two 12” crashes and a 12” hi-hat set up. The 8” kick pad comes mounted on a stand.

Alesis Crimson III

(Image credit: Alesis)

All the toms are pleasingly dual-zone – allowing for the triggering of different sounds depending on where you hit them – with the ride featuring three zones for ultimate playability. While there is a hi-hat pedal supplied the unit once again comes without a kick pedal, allowing the user to spec their own favourite.

Elsewhere the entire kit comes mounted on a four-post tubular rack and the snare stand is pleasingly double-braced for durability.

In fact, the only visible upgrade to the kit itself are improved mesh heads, the giveaway upgrade between the II and III variants being that the new heads are white, rather than black as previously. Doubtless these ‘more realistic-looking’ heads will turn a few… er… heads, when compared to the fake and functional black finish previously.

The brains of the operation

However, the main upgrade comes in the shape of an all-new Crimson III drum brain. The new Crimson module has 80 kits on board with 40 presets and a further 40 being user definable. All in all there are now 470 multi-sampled individual sounds, all of which are lifted from the BFD libraries.

Alesis Crimson III

(Image credit: Alesis)

InMusic – the giant European gear brand – bought Alesis in 2001, of course, and subsequently snapped up FXpansion, the makers of the much-loved BFD drum plugin in 2020. The Alesis Crimson III sees the company putting the pair together at last, representing a major hike in the quality and range of the III’s on-board sounds.

Additionally, there’s even a set of 100 songs to play along with, plus room for 10 user-programmed songs recorded using the module’s built-in sequencer.

And physically the Crimson III brain has had a number of upgrades too. There’s now a quick and easy six-fader mix section (beating the one-knob menu diving required on the less control-laden mkII) and upgrades to the number, size and quality of the screen and surrounding buttons.

There’s the familiar D-Sub connector for plugging in the pads and round the back there's the option to add more pads via two more triggers (assigned to Tom 4 and Crash 2) and the usual complement of MIDI, USB, stereo out and headphones.

Alesis Crimson III

(Image credit: Alesis)

There’s also a stereo AUX in so you can play in music directly from your choice of source and play along and Bluetooth compatibility so you can do the same without even needing a connection.

There’s an SD card slot so you can record your performances as audio (in WAV or MP3) or as MIDI files for exporting to a DAW for further tweaking. Plus – all new – you can now import your own samples into the unit, if that expanded BFD library doesn’t hit the spot.

Want more? How about a thrown-in 90 day subscription to top tuition site Drumeo and a copy of the BFD Player software that comes with the core BFD Player library plus the Dark Mahogany expansion pack?

Looks like Alesis and InMusic have thought of everything, with the kit available now for a keen €1,199.00.

Find out more here and purchase from Thomann here.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about electronic drums
Millenium MPS-850 E-Drum set

“Boasts an array of features, many of which punch impressively above its relatively low price-point”: Millenium MPS-850 E-Drum set review
Man compares teo electronic drum modules

How we test electronic drum sets
Martin X Series Remastered D-X2E Brazilian Natural

“While it might not be the vintage D-28 of your dreams, this is a Martin you can be proud of”: Martin X Series Remastered D-X2E Brazilian review
See more latest
Most Popular
PRS SE Exotics: new for 2025, these Indonesian made PRS electrics feature limited edition veneer tops with the series including a special David Grissom signature model with Laurel Burl finish.
“These guitars are going to turn some heads. The natural designs in the wood create ‘aesthetic arrest’ from the first look”: PRS launches limited edition SE Exotic Veneer range of electric guitars – and updates SE Swamp Ash with 5-way switching
Polar Music Prize winners 2025
"And the winners are": Queen, Herbie Hancock and Barbara Hannigan just won 1 million krona each in 2025's Polar Music Prize
Lemmy in 1982
“Hendrix was incredibly sexually magnetic on stage. He had a body like a snake”: Lemmy’s funny stories about Jimi, Ozzy, Little Richard and the crazy world of Motörhead
Semisonic
“The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely”: Semisonic protest at Trump’s unauthorised use of their late '90s hit Closing Time
Mooer Audio Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal: A compact multi-effects unit for guitar that looks like an mp3 player but packs 194 effects into its feature-stacked design.
“It features augmented functionality when compared to past models, yet still in a minimalist and easy-to-use package”: Mooer Audio packs an abundance of features into its small but touch-screen equipped Prime Minimax M2 Intelligent Pedal
Vai on stage with Whitesnake in 1990
“I saw something coming at me and was about to catch it, then it blew up about six feet in front of me. I went up in the air. I was totally out, unconscious on my back”: Steve Vai recalls his on-stage calamities with David Lee Roth and Whitesnake
Drake
“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds”: Universal Music hits back in Drake defamation case
Roland GO:PIANO 88PX
Roland’s new GO:PIANO 88 has more sounds and a sleeker look than its predecessor - just don’t mention the reduced polyphony and battery life
valley forge
Max Richter takes the timpani to outer space with Valley Forge, a sci-fi-inspired virtual instrument developed in partnership with Song Athletics
Revv D25 Joey Landreth Edition: the new signature take on the feature-packed tube combo is offered in gold and black finishes and is fitted with a Celestion G12H-75 Creamback driver.
“It showcases a straightforward single-channel layout ideal for both clean tones and mild breakup tones”: Revv Amplification and Joey Landreth join forces for a signature take on the D25 tube combo with onboard virtual cabs/IRs