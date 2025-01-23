Look, ma, no wires: Roland teases its WT-10 wireless drum trigger and DH-10 receiver

NAMM 2025: Roland Corp, a long-term enabler of the hybrid acoustic/electronic drum set community, is showcasing the next generation of its highly-respected drum triggers at NAMM 2025, and look, ma, no wires.



The WT-10 Wireless Trigger Adapter and DH-10 DrumLink Hub aren't available quite yet, but when they do hit the shops, you'll be able to get your hands on a solution to all that irritating cabling. The WT-10 also enables owners of Drum Workshop’s DWe convertible drums to seamlessly integrate Roland pads to their set-ups.

Promising "lighting fast triggering" - a minimum requirement, frankly - the whole DrumLink set-up is aimed at pros, so we're confident it will deliver. All being well, we'll get hands-on in Anaheim very shortly to confirm that,

As you'd also expect, the WT-10 and DH-10 can be used with Roland drum and cymbal pads, RT-30 series acoustic drum triggers, the V71, TD-50X, and TD-27 V-Drums sound modules, as well as the SPD-SX sampling pad series. As mentioned above, the WT-10 can also play nice with the DWe Wireless Hub via DrumLink, the wireless receiver for DWe convertible drums.

We don't have a release date or price point yet but will bring those to you ASAP. In the meantime, stay tuned to Roland.com for more info.

(Image credit: Roland Corp.)