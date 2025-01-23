Look, ma, no wires: Roland teases its WT-10 wireless drum trigger and DH-10 receiver
"Lightning fast" Drumlink platform will play nice with DWe gear too
NAMM 2025: Roland Corp, a long-term enabler of the hybrid acoustic/electronic drum set community, is showcasing the next generation of its highly-respected drum triggers at NAMM 2025, and look, ma, no wires.
The WT-10 Wireless Trigger Adapter and DH-10 DrumLink Hub aren't available quite yet, but when they do hit the shops, you'll be able to get your hands on a solution to all that irritating cabling. The WT-10 also enables owners of Drum Workshop’s DWe convertible drums to seamlessly integrate Roland pads to their set-ups.
Promising "lighting fast triggering" - a minimum requirement, frankly - the whole DrumLink set-up is aimed at pros, so we're confident it will deliver. All being well, we'll get hands-on in Anaheim very shortly to confirm that,
As you'd also expect, the WT-10 and DH-10 can be used with Roland drum and cymbal pads, RT-30 series acoustic drum triggers, the V71, TD-50X, and TD-27 V-Drums sound modules, as well as the SPD-SX sampling pad series. As mentioned above, the WT-10 can also play nice with the DWe Wireless Hub via DrumLink, the wireless receiver for DWe convertible drums.
We don't have a release date or price point yet but will bring those to you ASAP. In the meantime, stay tuned to Roland.com for more info.
I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.