Roland releases free update to the SH-4d bringing new oscillator models and the ability to pattern chain

Superbooth 25: The update widens the scope of Roland’s punch-packing modern classic

Roland SH-4d
(Image credit: Roland)

Superbooth 25: A couple of years back were were singing the praises of the SH-4d. At the time, we were thrilled that Roland had finally released something that wasn’t firmly retro-angled, and was orienting the ethos of the brand forward into a new domain. That superb desktop synth/drum machine has now received a significant update.

The new free V2.0 firmware update expands the unit’s original capabilities in a number of key ways.

Of particular note are two new OSC models, the introduction of pattern chaining and some slick workflow tight-ups including system-level FX and a new Sub-Step option for off-grid note entry.

The two OSC models are the main draws here though. Firstly there’s Step, a basic step-based LFO modulation that can conjure those more classic-sounding analog step sequencer-esque phrases and movements.

Meanwhile, Harmonic can be a bit more expansive, and - via a classic drawbar organ layout - can be used to carve anything and everything from rich pads to throbbing bass tones.

Roland Harmonic

(Image credit: Roland)

The new pattern chaining functionality makes it easy to graft distinct patterns together into song-arrangement esque structures.

Also of note, is the deeper system settings that allow the same effect parameters to span across multiple instrument layers (reverb, chorus and delay).

The upgrade is free and available now for all SH-4d owners.

Roland SH-4d

(Image credit: Roland)

Back in 2023, we called the SH-4d a “rich and flexible instrument with a wealth of functionality that rewards play and experimentation. Among a mass of Roland products, this is the one most worth your attention.”

With this latest update, that final point just got a line underneath it.

Andy Price
Andy Price
Music-Making Editor

I'm the Music-Making Editor of MusicRadar, and I am keen to explore the stories that affect all music-makers - whether they're just starting or are at an advanced level. I write, commission and edit content around the wider world of music creation, as well as penning deep-dives into the essentials of production, genre and theory. As the former editor of Computer Music, I aim to bring the same knowledge and experience that underpinned that magazine to the editorial I write, but I'm very eager to engage with new and emerging writers to cover the topics that resonate with them. My career has included editing MusicTech magazine and website, consulting on SEO/editorial practice and writing about music-making and listening for titles such as NME, Classic Pop, Audio Media International, Guitar.com and Uncut. When I'm not writing about music, I'm making it. I release tracks under the name ALP.

