NAMM 2020: IK Multimedia marks 10 years of iRig with the new iRig Pro Duo I/O audio/MIDI interface

NAMM 2020 : Scarily, it’s been a decade since IK Multimedia launched its first iRig audio interface - can that really be true - and it’s marking the milestone by launching the iRig Pro Duo I/O, an enhanced two-channel audio and MIDI interface.

The follow-up to the original iRig Pro Duo , this offers two analogue combo inputs so that you can connect and simultaneously record your favoured combination of instruments and mics. These inputs come with updated Class-A preamps, adjustable gain (increased for this model) and phantom power. There’s MIDI I/O, too, along with two balanced 1/4-inch outputs and a headphone output.

You can engage the direct monitor switch for latency-free monitoring of the incoming signal, and the iRig Pro Duo I/O comes with a USB-C cable for easy compatibility with modern devices (Lightning and USB-A cables are supplied, too). There are new dedicated PC drivers as well, along with a refreshed rubberised finish.

The iRig Pro Duo I/O can be bus-powered or run on two AA batteries and ships with a large bundle of software. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, PC and Mac and costs $200/€200.