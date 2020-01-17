NAMM 2020: IK Multimedia marks 10 years of iRig with the new iRig Pro Duo I/O audio/MIDI interface

NAMM 2020: Scarily, it’s been a decade since IK Multimedia launched its first iRig audio interface - can that really be true - and it’s marking the milestone by launching the iRig Pro Duo I/O, an enhanced two-channel audio and MIDI interface.
The follow-up to the original iRig Pro Duo, this offers two analogue combo inputs so that you can connect and simultaneously record your favoured combination of instruments and mics. These inputs come with updated Class-A preamps, adjustable gain (increased for this model) and phantom power. There’s MIDI I/O, too, along with two balanced 1/4-inch outputs and a headphone output.
You can engage the direct monitor switch for latency-free monitoring of the incoming signal, and the iRig Pro Duo I/O comes with a USB-C cable for easy compatibility with modern devices (Lightning and USB-A cables are supplied, too). There are new dedicated PC drivers as well, along with a refreshed rubberised finish.
The iRig Pro Duo I/O can be bus-powered or run on two AA batteries and ships with a large bundle of software. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, PC and Mac and costs $200/€200.
Find out more on the IK Multimedia website.