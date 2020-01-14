NAMM 2020: Audient’s affordable EVO audio interfaces will set your recording gain automatically

NAMM 2020 : Having wowed us with the quality of its iD4 audio interface , Audient is making another play at the budget end of the market with the EVO range. Focusing on making recording easy, this contains two models: EVO 4 and EVO 8.

Promising to combine “an intuitive user experience with application-specific features and stunning aesthetics,” the EVOs feature a new mic preamp design with 58dB gain range, converters with 113dB dynamic range, a JFET instrument input, speaker/headphone outputs, low-latency performance, monitor mix and loopback functionality and class-compliant USB-C connectivity.

There’s also the new Smartgain feature, which automatically sets the gain level when the user starts playing or singing. “This is perfect for anyone who wants to focus on being creative, or perhaps is just starting out,” says Audient Marketing director Andy Allen. “Of course pros can still dial in the gain manually, if they choose - as well as benefiting from other features they’d expect from a professional audio interface.”

The EVO 4 is a 2-in/2-out audio interface with two mic preamps. The EVO 8 adds an extra two mic pres, a second pair of speaker outputs and a second headphone output. Both interfaces also include Smart Touchpoints, which appear to be touch-sensitive controls.