NAMM 2020: Ibanez launches trio of new effects pedals

NAMM 2020: Ibanez has already been busy with its AZ and RG guitar additions and now its turning attention to pedals with three new launches; two mini models and a welcome return.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The yellow finish of the Flanger Mini is a nod to the old eighties 9 Series FL9, but the streamlined format away with that pedal's delay time control. Instead width is now called depth), alongside speed and regen.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The Tremolo Mini doesn't seem to be a scaled down tribute of a past Ibanez effect but is a welcome addition to the company's range.

It features wave, depth and speed controls, plus a internal level trimpot to prevent volume loss that can occur on the higher depth settings.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The Echo Shifter delay is making a long-awaited return too as the ES3. The new pedal is packing delay and analogue and digital delays (40ms-600ms times for analogue, 40ms-1500ms for digital).

You can also self-oscillate with the ES3 via the tap tempo footswitch by simply holding it down to create all manner of wonderful sonic chaos. The delay time slider also allows you to create interesting pitch sounds on the fly.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

With Frusciante fever now setting in again with the recent news he's returned to the Red Hot Chili Peppers after ten years away, it's great to see the guitarist's favoured wah getting a reissue in its third iteration.

The plastic 1980s Ibanez WH10 wah pedal has been reissued in a more road-worthy die cast enclosure we saw in its second version. And that's all good to hear but why else is this wah so desirable?

The WH10 has a multiple feedback op amp circuit, offering guitar and bass modes for optimal filter sweeps for each.

The wah now has a new switch to choose between true bypass and buffered outputs – so no more tone suck.

The Ibanez WH10 is available now. The other three pedals are available later this year, prices TBC. See Ibanez for more info.