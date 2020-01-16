NAMM 2020 live! All the hottest pics and video from the showfloor

NAMM 2020: Winter NAMM 2020 is go and, as ever, MusicRadar is all over it.

NAMM 2020: Day 1

Fender's vibrant metal HM Strat has been plucked, rather unexpectedly, from the archives.

Here it is; opsix, Korg's big surprise for NAMM 2020.

We grabbed a demo of Lumatone, the coolest isomorphic MIDI keyboard we’ve ever seen.

The new Steve Vai PIA signature Ibanez in the wild.

The Fender Custom Shop has put on its usual show-stopping blingathon, and this $500k Strat is just for starters.

Pittsburgh Modular's Delay Network demoed to within an inch of its life.

We've been checking out the new LR Baggs Soundscape. It could be a gamechanger for acousgtic tone - look out for our video demo very soon.

The Lumatone isomorphic keyboard is certainly eye-catching, and potentially pretty useful, too, particularly if you like your music microtonal.

It looks like Korg is springing an FM surprise with the DX7-ish opsix.

We got an exclusive first look at Roland's latest V-Drum offerings, the TD-27 and its e-wolf in sheep's clothing, the Acoustic Design series.

More Korg. Here we have the ARP 2600 which, by the way, we've already reviewed!

George Harrison's psychedelic Rocky Stratocaster reborn as Fender Custom Shop eyeful

Roland's piano of the future, in all its, ahem, glory.

Akai's MPC One, the smallest, most affordable MPC yet, in the flesh.

