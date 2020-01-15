NAMM 2020: Roland reveals V-Drums Acoustic Design Series

The new Roland Acoustic Design V-Drums are wrapped in a black sparkle finish

NAMM 2020: Roland has announced the release of its Acoustic Design Series - three kit configurations that partner traditional drum shells with electronics.

In a first for the company, the Acoustic Design Series VAD506 and VAD503 kits allow drummers to maintain the look and feel of an acoustic setup, with full-size, fully wrapped wood drum shells complete with traditional mounting hardware and equipped with mesh heads.

Electronically, the new kits make use of Roland’s advanced sensor technology to eliminate hotspots on kick and toms, while new CY-14C-T and CY-16R-T cymbal pads see a 40% reduction in thickness to produce a more realistic swing when struck.

The flagship VAD506 includes Roland’s digital-sensing PD-140DS snare and CY-18DR ride cymbal pads, for ultimate dynamic resolution and expressive playing, while both setups make use of Roland’s brand new TD27 module.

Finally, the third configuration (VAD306) incorporates a shallow shell design, offering a halfway point between pads and acoustic shells and enabling a more condensed setup in a smaller footprint.

The Roland V-Drums Acoustic Design series will be available May 2020, priced as follows: VAD306 $2,499.99 VAD503 $3,999.99 VAD506 $4,799.99.