NAMM 2020: Lumatone could be the coolest isomorphic MIDI keyboard we’ve ever seen

NAMM 2020 : We’ve seen isomorphic keyboards before, but we doubt that there’s ever been one that looks quite as nice as Lumatone. This marries ancient music theory concepts with some state-of-the-art design.

Designed for microtonal composers and isomorphic keyboard enthusiasts in general - and, yes, they do exist - Lumatone offers 275 velocity-sensitive diagonal keys, each of which can have its MIDI note and LED colour programmed individually. These gradually rise to make them more playable. There are 10 onboard preset buttons, and the unit has a premium anodised aluminium case.

And that’s about it as far as the design goes, but the Lumatone could open up a whole world of music-making potential. It’s isomorphic layout can be mapped to any tuning or temperament and you can connect it to anything you like.

The Lumatone is heading for Indiegogo soon - in the meantime, you can sign up for updates.