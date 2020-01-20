NAMM 2020: Behringer stays in the groove with the RD-6 drum machine, a Roland TR-606 clone

NAMM 2020 : To no one’s great surprise - least of all ours - Behringer has unveiled the RD-6, a clone of Roland’s TR-606 drum machine.

Designed as a companion for the company’s TD-3 , which emulates Roland’s TB-303 bassline synth, the RD-6 has a similar form factor and styling and contains all seven analogue 606 sounds plus the excellent clap from Boss’s DR-110 drum machine. There’s also a 64-step sequencer.

Physical connections include MIDI I/O, USB, Mix Out, 3.5mm outputs for each voice and a Start/Stop trigger input. Up top there are some additional patch points for interfacing with other gear (the TD-3, for example).