Behringer confirms the TD-3, its all-analogue, $150 Roland 303 clone

As expected, Behringer has launched the TD-3, its 2019 take on Roland’s classic bassline synth.

Unlike Roland's Boutique TB-03, the TD-3 is fully analogue, and promises to reproduce the analogue circuitry from the original 303. It also adds distortion circuitry that's based on the Boss DS-1 guitar pedal.

The TD-3 is available in three colours: you can go for the silver finish of the original or get a bit more colourful by choosing a blue or red option.

Check out the TD-3 launch video above. Full specs are below - as is an overview video from loopop - and the price is $149.

Find out more on the Behringer website.

Behringer TD-3 specs