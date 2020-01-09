NAMM 2020: Seagull takes flight with the new Classic Black S6

NAMM 2020: Traditional is great but we love a black finish on an acoustic too – because if it was good enough for Johnny Cash it's good enough for us. Great news then to see that Canadian brand Seagull have now added one to its value-packed S6 line.

The S6 Classic Black A/E acoustic guitar ($499) features a black semi-gloss top and stunning blackwashed back and sides as you can see below.

(Image credit: Seagull)

The Canadian-made guitar features a solid cedar top and wild cherry body,

The Fishman Sonitone preamp system that's fitted in the Seagull must be the most ubiquitous system around on electro acoustics right now – but it's a solid system that helps to keep the price down too

Other features on the S6 Classic Black include a silver leaf maple neck and rosewood fretboard. The 25.5’’ scale guitar has a 1.72’’ nut width.

For more info on the Seagull range visit seagullguitars.com