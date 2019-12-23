NAMM 2020: Electro-Harmonix debuts affordable EHX 2020 mini tuner pedal

NAMM 2020: Every guitarist needs one so it stands to reason that the fiercely contested tuner pedal market is constantly expanding . Now Electro-Harmonix has entered the fray with its EHX 2020, and it's getting competitive on price.

The $39 / £49 pedal features a surprisingly large colour LED display for a mini size, a tuning range from ultra-low B0 to B7, calibration from 436Hz to 445Hz, as well as three flat tuning modes and true bypass switching.

It even ships with a 9V power supply for the price.

It's not the company's first foray into the tuner market; Summer NAMM 2019 saw a flurry of activity from EHX in the accessories market and the release of its clip-on tuner.

For more info visit Electro-Harmonix