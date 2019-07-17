Summer NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix pushes further into guitar accessories market with clip-on tuner

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix has expanded on its accessories range - which already includes guitar strings - with the launch of its own clip-on tuner.

EHX’s clip-on features six tuning modes - chromatic, guitar, bass, violin, ukulele C and D - utilising a “bright, easy-to-read” LCD display.

The tuning range spans A 0 (27.5Hz)-C 8 (4186.0Hz), while there’s the choice of 430Hz-450Hz calibration and two flat tunings.

Otherwise, you get non-marking pads, and the whole lot is powered by an included 3V CR2032 battery.

There’s no accuracy listed for the tuner, which is a slight worry, but given the $15 price tag, you can hardly complain.

Head over to EHX for more info.