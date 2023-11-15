The new Taylor Beacon is not just a headstock tuner

If you play guitar you need a guitar tuner – it really is that simple. Actually it isn't quite that simple; you probably need a headstock tuner and a tuner pedal if you're performing, but at the very least you need the former. So choose wisely. All of this makes Taylor's new Beacon a very interesting addition to your headstock tuner shortlist – it can do four other things apart from calibrating your tuning.

As far as we're aware there isn't anything else that does the combination that the Beacon can; it's also a metronome, timer, countdown clock and flashlight.

(Image credit: Taylor)

All handy stuff, and that timer is actually far more relevant to live performance than some players may think – as anyone who has ever been hissed at for overrunning with their support set will tell you. No more of that now, thanks to the Beacon's TFT (Thin Film Transistor) colour LCD screen's sharp and bright images.

The light (located on the back of the Beacon) can be used to illuminate sheet music or lyrics (and finding plectrums) and the usefulness of playing along with a metronome cannot be overstated for any musician. That will offer 12 pre-set time signatures and bpm from 30-208. The click volume is also adjustable between silent, low and high with the LED display moving back and forth in time with the beats.

The tuner itself offers five modes with Chromatic, Guitar, Bass, Violin and Ukulele with an easy-read strobe display and pitch values selectable between 430-450 Hz.

We're big fans of the move to rechargeable battery we're starting to see on headstock tuners too, and a charging cable is supplied. Players can monitor their Beacon's battery health via a three-band display.

The Taylor Beacon will be priced at €49.99