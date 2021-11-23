D’Addario has all angles covered with the Nexxus 360 USB-rechargeable headstock tuner

D’Addario has unveiled the Nexxus 360, a guitar tuner that clips onto your your instrument's headstock and can be viewed from any angle, and is fully chargeable via USB.

The Nexus 360 is the brand’s first omnidirectional, rechargeable tuner and it is suitable for guitar or bass guitar alike. It can deliver a full day’s worth of tuning before you need to plug it into a USB power source to restore its lithium battery to full charge.

The tuner is pretty much all LED, and that's a good thing. Its high-powered backlight should make it visible in low and high-light situations – though we'll have to see how it fairs at an outdoor summer afternoon set to attest to the latter – and is attached to your electric or acoustic guitar via a clip with a multi-pivot joint that allows the tuner to be be twisted all the way around.

Mounted on the fascia you have a rubber button to turn the tuner on and off, and with arrow buttons either side. The LED screen will alert you in good time before the battery needs charging, and D'Addario says the Nexus 360 is a “ready-for-anything, go-anywhere” tuner.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: D'Addario) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: D'Addario) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: D'Addario)

“We’ve tuned in to the needs of gigging performers, and we’ve developed the most capable, adaptable tool for the job,” says D’Addario. “The result is a durable, sleek, and sophisticated blend of form and function that’s ready to bend over backwards to keep your tuning breaks seamless, succinct, and pitch-perfect.

“The highest levels of dexterity and clarity mean more flexibility for you as a performer, and its unique design and superior construction are sure to keep it in heavy rotation for years to come.”

Heavy rotation? Oh, well played, D’Addario! While it is good to know that the Nexxus 360 is ready for anything, hopefully that anything is simple bringing your guitar up to pitch or for a routine change of strings.

If you are looking for new electric guitar strings, or acoustic guitar strings for that matter, check out our buyer’s guides. Meanwhile, the D'Addario Nexxus 360 is available now, priced £30. See D'Addario for more details.