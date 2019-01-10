NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix releases its own line of guitar strings

NAMM 2019: Well, we weren’t expecting this. Electro-Harmonix, famed effects manufacturer, has turned its hand to guitar strings with the announcement of its debut electric sets.

Made in the USA “by a premier string manufacturer”, the packs feature wound strings that have been precision-wrapped with round nickel-played steel onto a high-carbon hexagon-shaped steel core. Plain strings, meanwhile, are made from the same high-carbon steel as the hex cores.

EHX claims the high-quality steels and computer-controlled winding process results in strings that deliver improved intonation, tuning and sustain.

Three sets are available: Super Light (.009-.042), Regular Light (.010-.046) and Medium (.011-.048).

The strings’ ball-ends are colour-coded, and each set comes in a corrosion-inhibiting bag. Sounds suspiciously like another New York-based string manufacturer we know…

“We used our experience in sonic innovation to create strings that will please the most discerning guitar players,” enthuses EHX Founder, Mike Matthews. “They’re long-lasting and deliver lightning-fast playability with great tone and intonation. Try a set!”

There’s no word on pricing yet, but anyone after more info would be well-advised to visit EHX. We’re hoping there will be a few pedals announced before the show, too...