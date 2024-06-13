Strings sell… but who’s buying?: Dave Mustaine unleashes signature guitar strings

Dave Mustaine has launched his own signature brand of electric guitar strings and straps in association with Gibson.

The Megadeth mainman has worked closely with Gibson to come up with the strings, which, its says here, deliver “the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance that he requires”.

The Dave Mustaine Signature String Set is made of nickel-plated steel in the US and is, apparently, the “loudest, best performing” strings he’s ever used. They also feature a reinforced carbon core for exceptional tone, sustain, and durability, and sport alternating black and green ball ends that are useful for easy identification when restringing. And they’re available in all of Mustaine’s preferred gauges - .010, 013, .017, .030, .042 and .052.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Meanwhile, the strap has been especially created for Mustaine’s Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars. It’s a beautiful looking thing too, made of elegant full-grain black leather, embossed with Mustaine’s trademark ‘silhouette’ logo and is adjustable from 44” to 65”. No prices for either the strap or strings have been mentioned as yet by Gibson.

The strings and strap are just the latest items to roll off the Mustaine/ Gibson production line. Since teaming up three years ago the partnership has come up with a whole range of signature guitars, mostly the iconic Flying Vs that the guitarist has always loved. Back in 2021 Mustaine declared that “I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together.”

Currently on tour in Europe, Megadeth have an extensive North American jaunt lined up for later this summer. Their 33 date Destroy All Enemies Tour kicks off in Rogers, Arizona on August 2 and trails through most major US cities before winding up in Nashville on September 28.

Their most recent album, The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! came out in autumn 2022. The album, their 16th in all, was beset by a number of delays, with Mustaine battling throat cancer, the dismissal of long-serving bassist David Elefson over allegations of sexual misconduct and, of course, Covid. Nevertheless, it went Top 5 in both Britain and the US.

For more information on the entire Dave Mustaine/Gibson range go to www.gibson.com. The 62 year old metal icon can also be heard talking about his career and relationship with Gibson here.