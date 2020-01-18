NAMM 2020: Now Behringer is cloning Moog’s 55, 35 and 15 modules from the ‘70s

NAMM 2020 : For its next trick, Behringer has announced another new Eurorack system, and this time it’s got Moog’s 55, 35 and 15 modules from the ‘70s in its sights. Called, remarkably enough, the 55, 35 and 15 Series, the line-up comprises more than 20 modules, all based on the original circuitry.

This is Behringer’s second foray into the world of modular this NAMM, having already unveiled the Roland-aping System 100 range .

Find out more about the new Moog-inspired range in the video above. Price and release date are TBC.