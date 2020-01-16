NAMM 2020: Behringer brings back Roland’s System 100M modular synth in Eurorack format

NAMM 2020 : Behringer has opened its NAMM account with the announcement of the System 100 Eurorack modules - recreations of Roland’s classic System 100M modules from the mid-’70s.

These promise authentic emulations of the original circuitry, so we’re looking at “ultra-fat oscillators and creamy filters”. Behringer says that, together, they give you massive sound sculpting potential and offer extensive patching capabilities.

Here’s the list of what’s going to be available:

112 dual oscillator with 3 waveforms, PWM and two sync modes

121 dual filter with 3-channel mixer per filter

130 dual VCA, again with dual 3-channel mixers

140 dual envelope has 3 outputs per ADSR plus a built in LFO that can be triggered and phase synced

173 gates module comes even with four gates that can switch audio and 6 quad buffered multiples

297 has a dual portamento controller plus two independent CV mixers

150 brings a ring modulator, 2 noise generators, syncable LFO and a sample and hold generator

172 module delivers a 6-step phase-shifter, an analog delay, an LFO and a gate delay

305 is an output module a four-band parametric EQ, a 4-channel mixer, line and separate headphone output and even a tuning oscillator

182 there is a powerful analog sequencer with either dual 8 steps or 1-16 steps and tempo, portamento and gate time controls

110 is a complete synth voice with VCO, VCA and filter in a single modules

As yet, there are no further details on the Behringer website, but we’ll keep you posted.