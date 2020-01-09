NAMM 2020: Washburn unveils an acoustic signature stunner for Stryper man

NAMM 2020: Michael Sweet's electric PXV signature V electric with Washburn is a striking yellow and black in keeping with his band Styper's hallmarks but his new acoustic is very different.

The jumbo is based on Washburn's J40 body and features a beautiful bearclaw spruce top.

(Image credit: washburn)

The guitar is fitted with Barcus Berry active electronics, as well as a 'deep and rich transparent black finish' to enhance its figured tonewoods.

(Image credit: Washburn)





Michael Sweet is a singer and guitarist best known for being the co-founder, writer, lead guitarist, lead singer and frontman for Stryper, one of the most popular, multi-platinum crossover Christian metal bands of all time, with more than 10-million albums sold. He was also the singer and guitarist for Boston from 2007 to 2011.

For more info on the Washburn line visit Washburn.com