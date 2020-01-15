NAMM 2020: Krotos’s Concept synth plugin promises to make patch creation “fast and inspiring”

NAMM 2020 : Krotos has unveiled its first soft synth, and it’s one that’s designed to make the process of patch creation “fast and inspiring”.

Known as Concept, the instrument promises a flexible synth engine that enables you to create everything from synth sounds and evolving textures to sound design elements. There’s also a flexible modulation system that allows you to map any parameter to one of four editable multimode modulators that sit at the centre of the interface.

Running on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, Concept is available now for the introductory price of $99/£76/€89. You can also download a demo.