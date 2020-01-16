NAMM 2020: Joe Satriani IK Amplitube app offers his greatest tones

NAMM 2020: Instant Satch has finally arrived! IK Multimedia has partnered with iconic guitarist Joe Satriani for its newest artist signature collection, AmpliTube Joe Satriani. It gives Mac, PC and iOS (iPhone and iPad) users instant access to classic and new amp and pedal tones created by Satch with IK.

AmpliTube Joe Satriani is as a desktop app and plug-in for any DAW that uses IK's latest Dynamic Interaction Modelling. It features five stompboxes and three amps, including:

Pedals:

• Satch Wah - modelled after a Vox BBW Wah

• Satch Dist - modelled after an early '80s, Japanese-made BOSS DS-1

• Satch Overdrive - modelled after an early '80s, Japanese-made BOSS OD-1

• Tube Overdrive - modelled after a mid-80s Chandler Tube Driver

• Satch Octave - modelled after a Fulltone Ultimate Octave.

Amplifiers:

• Satch VM - modelled after Satriani's Marshall JVM410HJS signature head and SJ50, modelled after a '93 Peavey 5150, both with matching cabinets

• Boston 100, an expanded version of the '82 Scholz Rockman model with stereo mode and cabinet modelling.

The app will also include classic song presets from Satriani's discography and will be available from February via in-app purchase from within Amplitube CS for iPhone and iPad.

AmpliTube Joe Satriani (for Mac/PC) runs inside the free downloadable AmpliTube Custom Shop and its new models will be released in February 2020 as a bundle from within the Custom Shop, the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for $/€99.99.

The Joe Satriani Collection (on iPhone and iPad) will be available via in-app purchase from within AmpliTube CS for iPhone or iPad for $24.99. Individual models from the collection will also be available.

For more information about AmpliTube Joe Satriani and the Joe Satriani Collection visit ikmultimedia.com