"This is the amp that defined what electric guitar sounds like": Universal Audio releases its UAFX Woodrow '55 pedal as a plugin, putting an "American classic" in your DAW

Late last year, Universal Audio reimagined several of its well-rated UAFX amp modelling pedals as plugins, releasing a trio of software tools - Dream '65, Lion '68 and Ruby '63 - that made legendary Fender, Marshall and Vox amp tones easily accessible from your DAW.

Today, UA expands its collection of amp modelling plugins with the UAD Woodrow '55 Instrument Amplifier, a software version of its Woodrow '55 pedal that recreates the vintage tones of the 1955 Fender 5E3 Tweed Deluxe.

Closely emulating its every component via painstaking circuit analysis, Woodrow '55 is said to authentically capture the sonic nuances of an amp beloved by everyone from Neil Young and Chuck Berry to Joe Bonamassa and Ariel Posen, delivering the "punchy cleans, rich tube-driven overdrive and natural compression" that made the original a bona fide classic.

Woodrow '55 features a considerable assortment of modelled speaker responses and virtual mics with which to play with, along with a healthy range of artist-crafted presets that provide an easy route to imitating some of the 5E3's most memorable moments in musical history.

“This is the amp that defined what electric guitar sounds like - from the first fuzzed-out rock records to today’s alt-country and Americana,” Universal Audio's Lev Perrey says. “With UAD Woodrow ’55, we’ve made that iconic tone accessible to anyone producing music in the box.”

In our review of the Woodrow '55 pedal, we praised its "glorious sound" that admirably recreates the original amp's ability to deliver "clean complexity all the way to beautifully broken drive extremes".

UAD Woodrow '55 is priced at $199. The plugin is also available as part of Universal Audio's subscription service, along with 50+ UAD plugins. In recognition of Spark's third birthday, the company are offering a two-year subscription for $99/year.

Find out more about UAD Woodrow '55 on Universal Audio's website.