Feed your GAS habit for free with RePedal, an ‘AI guitar pedal maker’ that creates a new distortion stompbox plugin every time you click it
Now you can get that ‘new gear’ dopamine hit without spending any money
As any sufferer will tell you, Gear Acquisition Syndrome can be an expensive habit, but what if there was a way to feed your addiction without spending any money? If your vice happens to be guitar distortion stompboxes, Sampleson’s new rePedal plugin - a free AI guitar pedal maker - could be the itch-scratching cash-saver you’ve been waiting for.
The concept is simple: Every time you click the Remake icon, the plugin automatically creates a random new distortion pedal for you to try. It does this by randomising the structure of the neural network that’s working away behind the scenes, creating a different model each time.
Each pedal has Drive, Threshold and Post Gain controls, along with a Gate switch. If you hit on a pedal that you like, you can save it for recall later.
And that’s about all there is to it. RePedal is billed as an “experimental machine learning project” and is currently in beta, but is free for everyone to try. It runs on PC and Mac in VST3 and AU formats, so most DAW owners (though not Pro Tools users) should have compatibility.
Find out more and grab your free download on the Sampleson website.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
Full Bucket Music takes on another rare vintage synth with Paralogy, its free plugin emulation of the Crumar Trilogy and Stratus
Discover new rhythms, patterns and sound palettes with UVI’s multi-faceted Mosaiq