Feed your GAS habit for free with RePedal, an ‘AI guitar pedal maker’ that creates a new distortion stompbox plugin every time you click it

As any sufferer will tell you, Gear Acquisition Syndrome can be an expensive habit, but what if there was a way to feed your addiction without spending any money? If your vice happens to be guitar distortion stompboxes, Sampleson’s new rePedal plugin - a free AI guitar pedal maker - could be the itch-scratching cash-saver you’ve been waiting for.

The concept is simple: Every time you click the Remake icon, the plugin automatically creates a random new distortion pedal for you to try. It does this by randomising the structure of the neural network that’s working away behind the scenes, creating a different model each time.

Each pedal has Drive, Threshold and Post Gain controls, along with a Gate switch. If you hit on a pedal that you like, you can save it for recall later.

And that’s about all there is to it. RePedal is billed as an “experimental machine learning project” and is currently in beta, but is free for everyone to try. It runs on PC and Mac in VST3 and AU formats, so most DAW owners (though not Pro Tools users) should have compatibility.

Find out more and grab your free download on the Sampleson website.

(Image credit: Sampleson)