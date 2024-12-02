Grab a whole lot of plugins for a bargain price: These are the Cyber Monday software bundle deals not to miss

If you’re looking to expand your library of music making plugins, Cyber Monday offers a great opportunity to pick up a lot of software for not a lot of cash. You could easily lose hours trawling through software store fronts to pick up the best individual instruments and effects.

If you’re looking to pick up multiple plugins and want the best possible deal, a software bundle is the way to go. The bundles below, most of which are focused around a single brand’s catalogue, offer solid value even at their full prices, allowing you to pick up a whole range of tools at a price considerably lower than that of buying each individually.

Once you factor in Cyber Monday discounts on top of this, some of these bundles start to look like serious value.

Below, we’ve collated our top software bundle deals. These bundles are all selected from software our team has either tested, or ones we own and use regularly, and each is currently available with a significant discount. If you want a lot of quality software for your money, these are the way to go.

If you're not ready to commit to a full bundle, check out our guide to the best individual Cyber Monday plugin deals.

Arturia V Collection X: was US$599 now US$299 at Plugin Boutique Arturia’s V Collection is the one to beat when it comes to emulations of vintage gear. This bundle contains 39 software instruments, which includes recreations of pretty much every iconic synthesizer released over the past 50 years, plus a few interesting curveballs. Although the emulations are the big draw of V Collection, they’re not the only thing it has to offer. This 10th version also includes Arturia’s Augmented series, which are each a modern, synth-adjacent take on the orchestral sample library. It also includes a virtual version of the company’s excellent MiniFreak digital polysynth.

Native Instruments Komplete 15 Standard: was US$599 now US$299 at Native Instruments NI’s longstanding software bundle series has really benefited from the company’s merger with iZotope and Plugin Alliance. The combination of NI big hitters kontakt 8, Massive X and Guitar Rig 7, alongside iZotope’s excellent Ozone 11 mastering suite, plus a generous crop of effects and sampled instruments, make for a really well-rounded package that’s very tempting given the 50% discount. For our money, the Standard package is the sweet spot value-wise, but the more expansive Ultimate and Collector’s Edition bundles are also 50% off.

Soundtoys 5.4: was US$499 now US$199 at Plugin Boutique Through the years we’ve visited a lot of pro producers’ studios, and Soundtoys plugins might be the ones that crop up most regularly on the hard drives of people we visit. The company’s hardware-inspired effect plugins – which can be used together in the Effect Rack hub – are great for adding character and movement to otherwise static sounds. Those plugins include modern classics like the Little Alterboy formant and pitch shift, the characterful EchoBoy delay and Decapitator, which remains one of our all-time favorite distortions. While the Soundtoys bundle isn’t the most extensive you’ll find in terms of the sheer number of plugins, there’s little in the way of filler, and you certainly get a lot of useful tours for your money.

UAD Producer Edition Bundle: was US$507 now US$100.39 at Plugin Boutique An absolute no-brainer at $100, UA's Producer Edition Bundle collects 23 plugins worth over $3,000 sold separately, giving you pretty much everything you need to write, record and mix pro-sounding tracks. On top of the analogue emulations we've already mentioned, you'll find convincing recreations of classic instruments like the Minimoog, Rhodes Mk1 and Hammond B3, plus a stunning software version of a Steinway Model B grand piano.

UAD Studio Classics Bundle: was US$2,026 now US$74.98 at Plugin Boutique If you're a software-based producer looking to recreate the sought-after tone of vintage analogue hardware, there is no better deal for you this Cyber Weekend than this. The Studio Classics Bundle brings together five lovingly crafted plugin emulations of legendary studio tools such as the Fairchild 670 compressor, Ampex ATR-102 tape recorder, and UA's own 610 mic preamp. Analogue warmth at a price that warms the heart.

UAD Save The Music Holiday Bundle: was US$2,025 now US$59.73 at Plugin Boutique Yes, you read that right. UAD has slashed $1,965 off the collective value of this bundle of top plugins and instruments, giving you $2k worth of music software for the price of a three-course meal. Inside you'll find UAD's beloved Teletronix LA-2A emulation and recreations of Pultec's famed vintage tube EQs, alongside the brand's flagship soft synth Opal, the recently released Verve Analog Machines saturation suite and the Ruby '63 Top Boost Amplifier. It's a hell of a lot for $69.

IK Multimedia Total Studio 4 Max: was US$599 now US$149 at Plugin Boutique You can't knock IK Multimedia's mega bundle for scope and value. This package contains wide variety of sampled instruments, contained in IK's SampleTank instrument, alongside 5000 sampled vintage synth patches courtesy of Syntronik, the full suite of Amplitube amp and cab sims, and more than 50 T-RackS effect processors. With a 74% discount for Cyber Monday, that's a lot of software tools for the price.

Rigid Audio Everything Bundle: was US$1,005 now US$30.56 at Plugin Boutique There've been many great deals over this course of this year’s Cyber Weekend, but the Rigid Audio software bundle, which has been reduced by a staggering 98%, is certainly something of a head-turner. Sadly, this massive price drop is due to the company’s imminent closure (according to its website, Rigid Audio will shut its doors on January 1st 2025), and until that time, the ‘Everything Bundle’ which includes 39 Kontakt instruments (spanning 12,000 sounds and presets) is available for just $30.56 (£24.44) - a big drop from previous price of $1,005 (£1,253).



While in all honesty, we can’t personally vouch for any of the items in the bundle, it does look like a tantalising offer. There’s all manner of cool-looking items such as synth pad generator Padstation 2, granular texture shaper Acquiver and Kontakt instrument-design assistant Kontakt GUI Maker competing for attention in this well-stocked software warehouse. It’s a deal that’s well worth investigating - we certainly are!

FabFilter Mixing Bundle: was US$659 now US$494 at Plugin Boutique FabFilter's mixing tools, creative effects and synths are rightly prized by many pro producers. Of the range, EQ plugin Pro-Q 3 stands out as the must-have. Despite being five years old, it’s still up there with the most advanced EQ tools, with 24 bands of dynamic EQ, linear phase mode, an EQ match function and more. The Pro-R 2 is also rightly beloved for its rich and varied tone. With 25% off, this is a great time to grab the company's Mixing Bundle, which contains the tools along with several other great plugins such as the company’s excellent Saturn distortion and Timeless delay.